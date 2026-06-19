TMB Capital Partners LLC Takes $626,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $7,636,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,813 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $1,380,000. Rare Wolf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $402.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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