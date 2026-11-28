Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST - Free Report) by 6,172.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153,910 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,103,632 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Toast worth $91,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 9,368 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $274,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 941,692 shares in the company, valued at $27,638,660.20. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 14,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $484,092.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 69,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,847.40. This represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,439. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Toast from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toast

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc. provides a cloud-based technology platform designed for restaurants. Its products combine point-of-sale hardware and software with payment processing, helping restaurants manage orders, transactions and day-to-day operations. The platform also offers tools for online ordering and delivery, payroll and team management, marketing, gift cards and inventory management. Toast serves restaurants ranging from independent businesses to larger multi-location operators. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Boston, Toast initially focused on the U.S. restaurant market and has expanded its services internationally, including to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

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