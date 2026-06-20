Tobam Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Tobam lifted its position in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 24,791.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Tobam's holdings in Moody's were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Moody's by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $142,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody's by 39.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody's by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,969 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $151,029,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Moody's by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,476 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Moody's by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $451.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. Moody's Corporation has a 52 week low of $402.28 and a 52 week high of $546.88.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Moody's's payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,534.95. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $665,533.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,846,709.88. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Moody's in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Moody's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Moody's from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Moody's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody's has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moody's

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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