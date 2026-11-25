Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 262,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $69,332,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 88.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Marvell Technology News

These are some of the MRVL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s AI and data-center opportunity remains a potential support: management has pointed to roughly 75% data-center revenue growth for the fiscal third quarter, and the company has described a collaboration with Penguin Solutions focused on scaling memory for AI data centers. Article Article

Marvell’s AI and data-center opportunity remains a potential support: management has pointed to roughly 75% data-center revenue growth for the fiscal third quarter, and the company has described a collaboration with Penguin Solutions focused on scaling memory for AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer lowered its price target to $325 from $425, while keeping an Outperform rating. The cut may have added to selling pressure even though the revised target remains well above the recent share price. Article

Oppenheimer lowered its price target to $325 from $425, while keeping an Outperform rating. The cut may have added to selling pressure even though the revised target remains well above the recent share price. Negative Sentiment: Reports pointed to a broader retreat in semiconductor stocks and ongoing investor pushback over Marvell’s large all-stock Lumentum deal, adding pressure as investors reassess risk ahead of earnings. Article

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total value of $1,099,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,863 shares in the company, valued at $112,962,264.02. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Justin Scarpulla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.59, for a total value of $300,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 909 shares in the company, valued at $248,693.31. This represents a 54.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,285 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,213. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 9.1%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.32. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm's revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2027 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology is a fabless semiconductor company that develops data infrastructure chips and related technologies. Its products include networking and Ethernet chips, storage controllers, processors, optical and connectivity solutions, and custom silicon used in data centers, carrier networks, enterprise systems, and other applications. The company's products help move, store, process, and secure data across cloud and telecommunications infrastructure. Marvell serves customers around the world, including equipment makers and technology companies that incorporate its semiconductors into their systems.

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