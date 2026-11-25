Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,966 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Orca Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,087 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Bank of America News

Here's some of the latest news about BAC:

Positive Sentiment: A recent analysis points to BAC’s discounted valuation, revenue growth and AI investments as potential supports for the shares, while noting earnings concerns remain. Article: Is Bank of America’s Attractive Valuation Enough to Buy the Stock?

A recent analysis points to BAC’s discounted valuation, revenue growth and AI investments as potential supports for the shares, while noting earnings concerns remain. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America’s strategists warned that investors may be underestimating the risk of a 2027 recession. A weaker economy could pressure loan growth and credit quality, though the warning is a forecast rather than a company-specific development. Article: Bank of America Warns of 2027 Recession Risk

Bank of America’s strategists warned that investors may be underestimating the risk of a 2027 recession. A weaker economy could pressure loan growth and credit quality, though the warning is a forecast rather than a company-specific development. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a pending securities class action against BAC, with a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. Separately, an investor investigation alleges weaknesses in anti-money-laundering controls and failure to report more than $5 billion in suspicious transactions. These are allegations, not findings, but could raise legal, regulatory and reputational risks. Article: Investor Action Notice

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.12 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $334.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business's 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $59.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bank of America from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving consumers, businesses, institutional investors and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgages, auto loans and other lending, as well as payment and treasury services. The company also provides investment and wealth management through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, and serves corporate and institutional clients with commercial banking, capital markets, trading and advisory services.

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