Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,900 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923,211 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $47,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 4,352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company's fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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