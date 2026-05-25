Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 10,743 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,026 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $25,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $244.76 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $421.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $245.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Article Title

Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Article Title

Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Article Title

Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Article Title

Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Article Title

One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Negative Sentiment: Governance-related headlines are also adding a small overhang, with renewed attention on trading activity tied to Adobe shares amid existing shareholder litigation. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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