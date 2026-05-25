Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,374 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 22,841 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $32,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 20,550 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $214.65 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $236.33 and its 200-day moving average is $249.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.18 and a 12-month high of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $284.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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