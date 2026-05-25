Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,949 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Akamai Technologies worth $37,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 467.7% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,111 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $19,040,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 499,097 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $37,812,000 after purchasing an additional 71,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $147.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,878.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,257,658.26. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,131 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $319,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,160 shares in the company, valued at $934,320. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 53,954 shares of company stock worth $5,511,371 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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