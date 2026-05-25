Todd Asset Management LLC Has $28.85 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,019 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 36,815 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of United Airlines worth $28,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,773,585 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,425,651,000 after acquiring an additional 258,670 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $698,977,000 after acquiring an additional 783,551 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,975 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105,525 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 38.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,239,037 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $216,067,000 after acquiring an additional 624,752 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,286 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $180,290,000 after acquiring an additional 257,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $99.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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