Todd Asset Management LLC Has $32.49 Million Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,488 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 73,673 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $32,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 61.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 45.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 69.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.65.

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General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. General Motors's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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