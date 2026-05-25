Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,771 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,758 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cummins worth $62,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,746,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,058,841,000 after buying an additional 98,544 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,422,121,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cummins by 10,317.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,254,929,000 after buying an additional 2,434,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $649,280,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,515,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $640,090,000 after buying an additional 64,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Get Cummins alerts: Sign Up

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $640.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $307.90 and a one year high of $718.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $612.02 and a 200 day moving average of $563.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. Cummins's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 28.93 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Cummins from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $815.00 price target on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus set a $696.00 price target on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $565.00 price target on Cummins and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cummins from $693.00 to $794.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $677.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 4,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.34, for a total value of $2,275,672.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,873,101.38. This represents a 20.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicole Lamb-Hale sold 2,408 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.34, for a total value of $1,650,298.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,652,328.56. This trade represents a 14.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,565. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Cummins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Cummins , including FY2026 to $29.28 per share, FY2027 to $31.73, and FY2028 to $35.32, while maintaining a Strong-Buy rating. Cummins stock page

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for , including FY2026 to $29.28 per share, FY2027 to $31.73, and FY2028 to $35.32, while maintaining a rating. Positive Sentiment: The analyst also lifted near-term quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, suggesting expectations for sustained earnings momentum rather than a one-quarter boost. Cummins stock page

The analyst also lifted near-term quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, suggesting expectations for sustained earnings momentum rather than a one-quarter boost. Positive Sentiment: At its investor day, Cummins said it is raising its 2030 financial targets and announced large-engine capacity and product investments, signaling confidence in future growth and profitability. Business Wire article

At its investor day, Cummins said it is raising its 2030 financial targets and announced large-engine capacity and product investments, signaling confidence in future growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of the investor event also highlighted how Cummins is positioning itself for opportunities tied to the AI boom, which may have helped sentiment around the stock. Barron’s article

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cummins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cummins wasn't on the list.

While Cummins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here