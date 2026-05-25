Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 153,434 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,300 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 153,434 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Textron worth $38,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 804.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

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Textron Price Performance

TXT stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.53%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. This trade represents a 104.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Textron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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