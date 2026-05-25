Todd Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 176,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,656,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Globe Life at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Globe Life Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $156.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $157.92.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $5,229,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,231,603.58. The trade was a 38.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $717,542.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,439.88. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 106,550 shares of company stock valued at $16,140,745 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Texas Capital raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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