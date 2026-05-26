Todd Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 210,430 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $19,730,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 850.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,858,157 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,018,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716,017 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $104.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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