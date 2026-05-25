TopBuild Corp. $BLD Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD - Free Report) by 3,781.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,496,884 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,366,806,000 after acquiring an additional 62,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 864,574 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $337,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TopBuild by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,436 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $274,349,000 after acquiring an additional 109,572 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 781,561 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $305,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in TopBuild by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 697,047 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $290,811,000 after acquiring an additional 50,762 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TopBuild Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE BLD opened at $408.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.85. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $273.87 and a 12-month high of $559.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting TopBuild

Here are the key news stories impacting TopBuild this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for TopBuild to $4.36 from $4.34, a modest increase that points to slightly better earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for TopBuild to $4.36 from $4.34, a modest increase that points to slightly better earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $18.16 from $18.09, slightly above the current consensus of $18.14, suggesting expectations remain stable to improving.

The firm also lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $18.16 from $18.09, slightly above the current consensus of $18.14, suggesting expectations remain stable to improving. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term outlook improved for some periods, including Q1 2028 EPS being raised to $5.18 from $5.03 and FY2027 being projected at $19.61, which may support confidence in TopBuild’s earnings trajectory.

Longer-term outlook improved for some periods, including Q1 2028 EPS being raised to $5.18 from $5.03 and FY2027 being projected at $19.61, which may support confidence in TopBuild’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on TopBuild, indicating the brokerage is not signaling a strong buy or sell thesis.

Zacks Research maintained a rating on TopBuild, indicating the brokerage is not signaling a strong buy or sell thesis. Negative Sentiment: The analyst also reduced several estimates, including Q2 2026 EPS to $4.75 from $4.76, Q3 2026 to $5.30 from $5.37, Q1 2027 to $4.29 from $4.32, Q2 2027 to $5.12 from $5.14, Q3 2027 to $5.36 from $5.39, Q4 2027 to $4.84 from $5.02, and FY2028 to $22.05 from $22.10, which may have weighed on the stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $496.00 price target (up from $487.00) on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TopBuild from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $437.00 price target (down from $465.00) on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $466.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLD

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. NYSE: BLD is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild's core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

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