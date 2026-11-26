State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC - Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128,729 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,350,873 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.36% of Toro worth $398,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro in the third quarter worth $38,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 237.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $81,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Toro from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Toro from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Toro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toro

Toro Trading Up 1.3%

TTC opened at $105.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toro Company has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $110.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Toro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures and markets equipment and services for maintaining outdoor environments. Its products serve homeowners and professional customers in areas such as landscaping, golf course and sports-field maintenance, and snow and ice management. The company's offerings include lawn mowers, turf and landscape maintenance equipment, irrigation systems, utility and underground construction equipment, and snow removal products. Its portfolio includes brands such as Toro, Exmark and Ditch Witch.

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