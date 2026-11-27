Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 150.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,393 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 157,486 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $61,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total transaction of $697,590.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 87,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,800,435.16. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,424 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.66, for a total transaction of $1,475,335.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,383.90. This trade represents a 11.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,712 shares of company stock valued at $13,464,490. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ross Stores from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Ross Stores from $276.00 to $264.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $271.78.

View Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $223.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.160-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-8.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4450 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc. is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel, footwear, accessories and home merchandise through its Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS chains. Its stores offer brand-name and designer products at prices generally below those of department and specialty stores. Ross Dress for Less carries a broad selection of clothing for the family, shoes, accessories and home fashions, including furnishings, bedding, kitchenware and décor. dd's DISCOUNTS focuses on value-priced apparel, footwear and home goods.

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