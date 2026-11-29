Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM - Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,916 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 320,165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 241 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total value of $32,990.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,980.98. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christopher Turner sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $39,931.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,454.75. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $3,507,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of YUM stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.26 and a 12-month high of $170.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 39.14%. The company's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Yum! Brands's payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc. is a global restaurant company whose portfolio includes KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill. Its restaurants serve a range of food, including fried chicken, tacos and other Mexican-inspired items, pizza, and chargrilled burgers and sandwiches. The company primarily operates through a franchise model, supporting independently owned restaurants as well as operating some locations itself. Its brands serve customers in markets around the world, with menus and offerings that may vary by region.

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