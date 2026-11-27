Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,928 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 859,719 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $44,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. William Mack & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Markowski Investments acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John Boyer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.1%

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $235.84 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $204.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.11. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.45 and a 12 month high of $293.06. The stock has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.22. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 85.00% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $22.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc. is a home improvement retailer serving homeowners, do-it-yourself customers and professional contractors. Founded in 1921 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, the company is headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, and operates primarily in the United States through its stores and online channels. Lowe's sells a broad range of home improvement products, including appliances, tools, hardware, lumber and building materials, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, flooring, and seasonal merchandise.

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