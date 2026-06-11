Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,698,132 shares of the bank's stock after selling 1,287,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $442,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,489 shares of the bank's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the bank's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the bank's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $114.46 on Thursday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $115.61. The company has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.11. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Toronto Dominion Bank's quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Toronto Dominion Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Weiss Ratings downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Toronto Dominion Bank from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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