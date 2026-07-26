Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617,955 shares of the bank's stock after selling 239,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank makes up about 1.0% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $150,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 317 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 88.4% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 407 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company's stock.

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Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE TD opened at $119.82 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $124.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company's revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank's payout ratio is 49.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto Dominion Bank from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.00.

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About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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