Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,245 Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABVX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abivax by 4,612.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abivax in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Abivax by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abivax in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abivax by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company's stock.

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Abivax Stock Performance

Abivax stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.68. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.83. The stock's fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.30.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer set a $131.00 target price on Abivax in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abivax in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Abivax

Abivax Company Profile

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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