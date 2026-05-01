Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,473 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Elbit Systems

In related news, EVP Haim Daniel Delmar sold 7,654 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $887.40, for a total value of $6,792,159.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ran Kril sold 6,803 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $887.40, for a total value of $6,036,982.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 69,736 shares of company stock worth $61,883,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $839.34 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $870.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $676.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $369.60 and a 12 month high of $1,016.06.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The aerospace company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from Elbit Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Elbit Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESLT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Elbit Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elbit Systems from $580.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Elbit Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $667.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESLT

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

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