Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000. Expand Energy comprises about 2.8% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expand Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,913,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,965,510,000 after purchasing an additional 646,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,959,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,695,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,183,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,400,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,359,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 619,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 36,574.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,420,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,311 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Expand Energy Stock Performance

EXE opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company's 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.60. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.79 and a 12-month high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Expand Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.36 per share, with a total value of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 84,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,733.28. This represents a 1.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $881,755.92. The trade was a 28.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report).

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