Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Makes New $903,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Down 1.2%

Tesla stock opened at $418.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 383.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities decreased their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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