Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,348 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.6% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $595.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $519.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00. The company's fifty day moving average is $558.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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