Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $279.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $243.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MPC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $406,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,290,058.64. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,428. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $266.91 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $155.93 and a twelve month high of $272.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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