Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. $C

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup is reportedly part of a new tokenized deposit system being developed with JPMorgan and other major banks, a move that could help Citi compete with stablecoins and crypto-native firms while opening a new digital-payments growth avenue.

Citigroup is reportedly part of a new tokenized deposit system being developed with JPMorgan and other major banks, a move that could help Citi compete with stablecoins and crypto-native firms while opening a new digital-payments growth avenue. Positive Sentiment: Citi said its AI document-processing system cut account-opening review time from 60 minutes to 15 minutes, signaling a meaningful productivity gain and a path to lower operating costs.

Citi said its AI document-processing system cut account-opening review time from 60 minutes to 15 minutes, signaling a meaningful productivity gain and a path to lower operating costs. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup was also mentioned as a possible bank for OpenAI’s upcoming IPO, which could bolster fee income and reinforce Citi’s role in high-profile capital markets deals.

Citigroup was also mentioned as a possible bank for OpenAI’s upcoming IPO, which could bolster fee income and reinforce Citi’s role in high-profile capital markets deals. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is further supported by Citi’s recent strong results, with quarterly EPS and revenue both beating estimates, and by analyst commentary pointing to a constructive technical setup for the stock.

Investor sentiment is further supported by Citi’s recent strong results, with quarterly EPS and revenue both beating estimates, and by analyst commentary pointing to a constructive technical setup for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Citi announced redemptions of $3.15 billion in 2027-due notes. This is a routine balance-sheet action and does not appear to be a major surprise, but it may reflect ongoing capital management discipline.

Citi announced redemptions of $3.15 billion in 2027-due notes. This is a routine balance-sheet action and does not appear to be a major surprise, but it may reflect ongoing capital management discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines focused on Citi’s broader research coverage of other companies and portfolio moves by Citi entities, but these appear to be more about the bank’s market presence than a direct driver of Citigroup’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $135.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.Citigroup's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $147.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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