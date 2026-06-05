Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,986 Primoris Services Corporation $PRIM

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Primoris Services makes up about 0.8% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 34.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 33,934 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.93. Primoris Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $205.50.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. Mizuho raised shares of Primoris Services from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $212.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $168.00 to $118.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRIM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primoris Services news, insider John M. Perisich sold 29,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $3,798,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,525,611.64. This trade represents a 51.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $2,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,323.69. This represents a 57.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

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