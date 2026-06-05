Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,570 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 14,475 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $166,381.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 636,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,369,743.09. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart expanded its express delivery offering to include Subway meals, giving shoppers a new fast-delivery option and strengthening its omnichannel and marketplace strategy. Article Title

Walmart expanded its express delivery offering to include Subway meals, giving shoppers a new fast-delivery option and strengthening its omnichannel and marketplace strategy. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating on Walmart and raised its price target to $145, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s growth and digital expansion. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating on Walmart and raised its price target to $145, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s growth and digital expansion. Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial also lifted its price target, citing Walmart’s AI-driven platform and digital investments as key drivers of longer-term value. Article Title

Tigress Financial also lifted its price target, citing Walmart’s AI-driven platform and digital investments as key drivers of longer-term value. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart announced preliminary voting results from its 2026 annual shareholders’ meeting, with 89.88% of outstanding shares represented; management highlighted strong FY26 performance and its omnichannel model. Article Title

Walmart announced preliminary voting results from its 2026 annual shareholders’ meeting, with 89.88% of outstanding shares represented; management highlighted strong FY26 performance and its omnichannel model. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary remains mixed, with some analysts and media noting skepticism about consumer health and Walmart’s valuation after recent earnings. Article Title

Broader commentary remains mixed, with some analysts and media noting skepticism about consumer health and Walmart’s valuation after recent earnings. Negative Sentiment: Amazon overtaking Walmart as the top company in the Fortune 500 is a symbolic competitive setback and underscores intensifying pressure in e-commerce and retail scale. Article Title

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.09. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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