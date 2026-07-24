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TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
TotalEnergies logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.7% in the first quarter, adding 159,869 shares to bring its total holding to 1,250,694 shares worth about $116.5 million.
  • TotalEnergies reported strong second-quarter results, including adjusted net income of $6.0 billion, EPS of $2.68 that matched estimates, and revenue of $57.1 billion that topped expectations.
  • The company also reduced net debt by $3.3 billion to $19.71 billion and raised its second interim dividend to €0.90 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income investors.
  • Interested in TotalEnergies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,694 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 159,869 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of TotalEnergies worth $116,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in TotalEnergies by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Maseco LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 420 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company's stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $86.29 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $206.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.10 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: TotalEnergies reported Q2 adjusted net income of $6.0 billion, up 12% from the prior quarter, with cash flow from operations excluding working capital rising 14% to $9.8 billion. TotalEnergies SE: Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q2 EPS of $2.68 matched Wall Street estimates, while revenue of $57.1 billion came in above expectations, helping support investor confidence. TotalEnergies earnings report
  • Positive Sentiment: TotalEnergies cut net debt by $3.3 billion to $19.71 billion, signaling stronger balance-sheet discipline as cash generation improved. Wall Street Journal article on debt reduction
  • Positive Sentiment: The board approved a second interim dividend of €0.90 per share for fiscal 2026, a 5.9% increase versus 2025, reinforcing the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors. Dividend announcement
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management said refining and trading strength offset weakness in gas, and Reuters noted the company earns about $400 million a year from selling Russian LNG cargoes, a detail investors may watch for geopolitical and regulatory risk. TotalEnergies Q2 Profit Jumps 68% article
  • Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating with an $85 price target, implying limited upside from current levels and potentially tempering enthusiasm. Piper Sandler rating update
  • Negative Sentiment: TotalEnergies also said it will exit its Arctic LNG 2 stake in Russia, which may add uncertainty around future LNG exposure and sanctions-related developments. Reuters article on Arctic LNG 2 exit

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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