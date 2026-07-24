TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,694 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 159,869 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of TotalEnergies worth $116,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in TotalEnergies by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Maseco LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 420 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company's stock.

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TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $86.29 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $206.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.10 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Further Reading

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