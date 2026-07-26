TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Stake Lessened by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,655 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,713 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $23,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 384,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,124,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,831,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 246,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,337,330,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.8%

TotalEnergies stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.10 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised TotalEnergies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.14.

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Key Stories Impacting TotalEnergies

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TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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