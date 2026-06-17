Totem Point Management LLC Has $11.80 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,579 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 11.8% of Totem Point Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Totem Point Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $433.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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