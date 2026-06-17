Totem Point Management LLC Reduces Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Totem Point Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,457 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. AppLovin comprises approximately 1.7% of Totem Point Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Totem Point Management LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 22,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.98, for a total value of $11,158,829.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,327,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,152,157,026.32. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 8,112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.67, for a total transaction of $3,923,531.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,414.35. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 226,014 shares of company stock valued at $113,073,400 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $515.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $488.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.82. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The company has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $669.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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