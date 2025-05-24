Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Invests $6.25 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,909 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000. Newmont accounts for about 18.5% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Newmont from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus set a $63.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,051.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $106,923.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,432,790.36. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $328,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

