Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA Has $566,000 Holdings in Planet Labs PBC $PL

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA cut its stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Free Report) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,681 shares of the company's stock after selling 953,147 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA's holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 186,672 shares of the company's stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 87,967 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 420,841 shares of the company's stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 173,315 shares of the company's stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 131,615 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

In other news, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,895,162 shares in the company, valued at $66,520,186.20. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 73,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $2,584,062.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 256,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,995,034.16. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Planet Labs PBC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.28.

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Key Headlines Impacting Planet Labs PBC

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 0.0%

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $31.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 111.17% and a negative return on equity of 105.29%. The company had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million. Planet Labs PBC's quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company's multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet's imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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