Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA Sells 6,660 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,930 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA's holdings in Datadog were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Datadog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $231.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Article link

Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Article link

Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Article link

Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Positive Sentiment: Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Article link

Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Article link

Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations.

Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Olivier Pomel and CFO David Obstler may create some near-term overhang, even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Article link

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total value of $1,271,820.97. Following the sale, the director owned 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $301,409.92. The trade was a 80.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 434,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,690,388.79. This trade represents a 14.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,210,113 shares of company stock valued at $244,699,453 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $229.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $178.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.30. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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