Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM - Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157,126 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 434,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Tower Semiconductor worth $263,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,634,758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,299,282,000 after acquiring an additional 980,910 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $56,630,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $46,661,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,918,723 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $436,375,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company's stock.

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Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

TSEM opened at $129.76 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $526.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.83 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. Barclays began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson set a $335.00 price target on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Tower Semiconductor to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $297.12.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tower Semiconductor

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $49,893.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,254,834.04. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is an independent semiconductor foundry that manufactures integrated circuits for customers in communications, automotive, industrial, medical and consumer markets. The company provides manufacturing services and process technologies, rather than selling primarily under its own chip brand. Its offerings include specialty processes for analog and mixed-signal chips, radio-frequency devices, power management, CMOS image sensors, silicon photonics and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM - Free Report).

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