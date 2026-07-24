Towle & Co. Has $7.45 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Towle & Co. trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,353 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 86,404 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner makes up about 2.9% of Towle & Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Towle & Co. owned 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $3,256,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $64.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price target on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 203,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,243,490. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Further Reading

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