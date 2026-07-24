Towle & Co. Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000. Towle & Co. owned about 0.05% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 232 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,753 shares of the company's stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $207.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Molina reported Q2 EPS of $1.51, topping analyst estimates, and revenue of $10.87 billion also came in slightly above forecasts. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook, helped by lower operating expenses and steadier Medicaid performance. Article Title

Molina reported Q2 EPS of $1.51, topping analyst estimates, and revenue of $10.87 billion also came in slightly above forecasts. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook, helped by lower operating expenses and steadier Medicaid performance. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted stronger Medicaid execution in the earnings call, which supports the core business and may help offset pressure in other lines. Article Title

Management highlighted stronger Medicaid execution in the earnings call, which supports the core business and may help offset pressure in other lines. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors were already cautious ahead of the report, with trading activity reflecting worries about guidance, cost trends, and tougher year-over-year comparisons. Article Title

Some investors were already cautious ahead of the report, with trading activity reflecting worries about guidance, cost trends, and tougher year-over-year comparisons. Negative Sentiment: The main concern is weaker premium revenue and declining membership, especially in Molina’s Obamacare/exchange business, which has led the company to expect a smaller presence in that segment. Article Title

The main concern is weaker premium revenue and declining membership, especially in Molina’s Obamacare/exchange business, which has led the company to expect a smaller presence in that segment. Negative Sentiment: Reports also pointed to lower net income, a higher medical care ratio, and a weak revenue outlook, suggesting margin pressure may continue even after the earnings beat. Article Title

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $205.93 and its 200-day moving average is $176.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,112.73 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $121.06 and a twelve month high of $244.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.83 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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