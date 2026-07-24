Towle & Co. Sells 27,942 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Towle & Co. lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,676 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,942 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh makes up 2.6% of Towle & Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Towle & Co. owned 0.07% of Oshkosh worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,833,000. Gibbs Wealth Management raised its stake in Oshkosh by 46.8% in the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 2,188 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,156 shares of the company's stock worth $59,495,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.7% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the company's stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,424 shares of the company's stock worth $189,963,000 after buying an additional 76,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Citigroup downgraded Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $152.08 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $180.49. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $137.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the sale, the director owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

Further Reading

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