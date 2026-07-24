Towle & Co. Trims Stake in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Towle & Co. cut its holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,567 shares of the coal producer's stock after selling 115,628 shares during the period. Peabody Energy accounts for 2.5% of Towle & Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned 0.16% of Peabody Energy worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTU. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,838 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,849 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BTU. Weiss Ratings cut Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial downgraded Peabody Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.12.

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Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BTU opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.40). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $973.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Peabody Energy's payout ratio is currently -30.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Peabody Energy

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Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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