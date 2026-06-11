Townsquare Capital LLC Has $6.98 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,545 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.6% of Townsquare Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 448,554 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,888,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.5% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,024,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

ABBV stock opened at $225.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.73 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here