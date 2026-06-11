Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 10,121 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 10,121 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $149.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day moving average of $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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