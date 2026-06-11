Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 3,602 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Viawealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen’s obesity drug MariTide is drawing attention as a potential growth driver, with analysts noting that its less frequent dosing could help the company compete in the fast-growing GLP-1/obesity market. Article Title

Amgen’s obesity drug is drawing attention as a potential growth driver, with analysts noting that its less frequent dosing could help the company compete in the fast-growing GLP-1/obesity market. Positive Sentiment: Amgen’s broader growth pipeline is being viewed as a potential offset to patent-related pressure, with some commentary suggesting 2026 could be a “springboard” year if newer drugs gain traction. Article Title

Amgen’s broader growth pipeline is being viewed as a potential offset to patent-related pressure, with some commentary suggesting 2026 could be a “springboard” year if newer drugs gain traction. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target on Amgen but kept a Buy rating, signaling some caution on valuation while still seeing upside potential. Article Title

Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target on Amgen but kept a rating, signaling some caution on valuation while still seeing upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted that Amgen has underperformed some peers and posted a bigger drop than the broader market, reflecting short-term profit-taking and weaker relative momentum. Article Title

Recent market commentary noted that Amgen has underperformed some peers and posted a bigger drop than the broader market, reflecting short-term profit-taking and weaker relative momentum. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage also flagged that Amgen fell more than the market in the latest session, reinforcing concern that investors may be locking in gains after the stock’s strong multi-year run. Article Title

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $337.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.89 and a 200-day moving average of $345.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.83 and a 1-year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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