TPG Inc. $TPG Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG - Free Report) by 472.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,827 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 215,230 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.07% of TPG worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TPG by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,545 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TPG by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG by 4,109.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,004 shares of the company's stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 557,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in TPG by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 483,680 shares of the company's stock worth $22,941,000 after buying an additional 294,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $628.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $596.79 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company's revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. TPG's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,072.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.43.

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Trending Headlines about TPG

Here are the key news stories impacting TPG this week:

Positive Sentiment: TPG reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share , $0.10 above the $0.59 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $628.19 million , also ahead of the $596.80 million forecast and up 23.9% year over year. Earnings were flat versus the prior-year quarter, but the revenue beat signals continued business growth. TPG Inc. Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

TPG reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , $0.10 above the $0.59 consensus estimate. Revenue reached , also ahead of the $596.80 million forecast and up 23.9% year over year. Earnings were flat versus the prior-year quarter, but the revenue beat signals continued business growth. Positive Sentiment: The alternative asset manager declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share , payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The dividend represents an annualized payout of approximately $2.36 per share and a stated yield of about 4.8%, enhancing the stock’s income appeal. TPG Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Declares 59 Cent Dividend

The alternative asset manager declared a quarterly dividend of , payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The dividend represents an annualized payout of approximately $2.36 per share and a stated yield of about 4.8%, enhancing the stock’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: TPG reported $327 billion in assets under management , underscoring its scale across private equity, credit, real estate and other investment strategies. TPG Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Declares 59 Cent Dividend

TPG reported , underscoring its scale across private equity, credit, real estate and other investment strategies. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was unusually high, with call purchases approximately 194% above average. This indicates increased bullish speculation, although options positioning does not guarantee sustained stock gains.

Options activity was unusually high, with call purchases approximately 194% above average. This indicates increased bullish speculation, although options positioning does not guarantee sustained stock gains. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintained a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, providing generally supportive—but not unequivocally bullish—sentiment.

About TPG

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

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