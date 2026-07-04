Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Holdings Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,930 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 141,623 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,474,736,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,279,046 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,214,390,000 after acquiring an additional 902,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,051,776 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 162,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,433,611 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $871,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $791,703,000 after acquiring an additional 184,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Tractor Supply from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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