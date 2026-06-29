Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 152.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,462 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 137,270 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,009 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 19,627 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading

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