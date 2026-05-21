Trajan Wealth LLC Buys 5,966 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,237 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 1.3% of Trajan Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trajan Wealth LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $32,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore restated a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $396.18 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $411.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.97 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is 29.26%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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